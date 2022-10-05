Details on early voting released

COUNTY — The Pickens County Voter Registration and Elections Office has released early voting information for local residents planning to cast ballots in the November election.

Any registered voter interested in voting early for the upcoming elections may do so from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, Oct. 24 through Nov. 5. There will be no Sunday voting.

Early voting is open to all registered Pickens County voters. All address and name changes must be processed at the main Pickens County

