DHEC: 94% of new COVID-19 cases affect unvaccinated

COLUMBIA — After months of encouraging residents to get vaccinated, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has announced provisional data shows COVID-19 now largely affects the unvaccinated.

Data showed nearly all COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths over a two-week period came from people who were not fully vaccinated against the virus.

“The overwhelming majority of people who are continuing to get COVID-19

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login