DHEC approves change for controversial landfill

LIBERTY — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has approved a major change to the permit for a landfill project near Liberty that has been the subject of a six-year legal dispute.

The change will allow the disposal of 175,339 tons of waste material per year at the site at S.C. Highway 93 and Cartee Road — more than twice the amount originally approved 14 years ago.

The additional tonnage will allow the landfill to accept waste from Greenville, Anderson and Oconee counties

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login