DHEC: Calf may have exposed 13 people to rabies
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
CLEMSON — Thirteen people were referred to their health care providers after potentially being exposed to a rabid calf near Clemson earlier this month, according to the South Carolina Department of Environmental Control.
A calf raised near S.C. Highway 28 South in Clemson tested positive for rabies, according to a DHEC release issued Friday.
The calf was part of a rabies-vaccinated herd, but was too young to have been vaccinated against rabies itself, the
