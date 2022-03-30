DHEC: Calf may have exposed 13 people to rabies

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

CLEMSON — Thirteen people were referred to their health care providers after potentially being exposed to a rabid calf near Clemson earlier this month, according to the South Carolina Department of Environmental Control.

A calf raised near S.C. Highway 28 South in Clemson tested positive for rabies, according to a DHEC release issued Friday.

The calf was part of a rabies-vaccinated herd, but was too young to have been vaccinated against rabies itself, the

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login