DHEC: County has one of lowest virus rates in SC

COLUMBIA — Pickens County has more than 30 reported cases of COVID-19, but the county has one of the lowest rates of infection in the state, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

DHEC announced three new cases in Pickens County on Monday, bumping the total in the county to 31. Across the state, there have been 3,439 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, and 87 people have died during the outbreak. None of the deaths have been in Pickens County.

The 31 confirmed positive cases across Pickens County give the county a rate of 22.07 cases per 100,000 residents, the fifth lowest rate in South Carolina, behind only Cherokee, Dillon, Oconee and Laurens counties. Kershaw County has the highest rate in the state at 268.97 cases per 100,000 residents — more than 12 times the rate of Pickens County. Neighboring Greenville County has the 12th highest rate of the state’s 46 counties, with 64.75 cases per 100,000 residents.

The latest data was not available at press time Tuesday, but DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage at scdhec.gov/infectious-diseases/viruses/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19 is updated daily with a map of positive cases, as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.

The website also has a listing of cases by county and by ZIP code, in addition to breakdowns of estimated and possible cases by county and ZIP code. According to DHEC’s most recent numbers, Pickens County has an estimated 190 cases of the virus, with 221 possible cases in total.

“The estimated cases represent possible cases based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community,” the website says. “By including estimates, we hope to better convey the risk of disease spread within our communities.”