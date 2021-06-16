DHEC marks COVID-19 Vaccine Action Week

COLUMBIA — Sunday kicked off COVID-19 Vaccine Action Week in South Carolina, as state officials continue to urge residents to get vaccinated.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is reporting the state “has seen a decline in vaccine demand since mid-April.” In a release from the agency, DHEC said more than 45 percent of vaccine-eligible South Carolinians have received at least one shot, and more than 38 percent are fully vaccinated. That figure falls well short of the goal to hit vaccination rates of 70 percent or higher.

“We have a lot to be proud of and, at the same time, it’s fair to say we have a lot more work to do,” DHEC public health

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login