DHEC promotes back-to-school vaccines, safety

By Andrea Kelley

Courtesy The Journal

akelley@upstatetoday.com

ANDERSON — AnMed Health has announced a policy requiring all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or request an exemption by the end of next month.

A Monday news release from the health system, which operates AnMed Health Cannon in Pickens along with facilities across the Upstate and Northeast Georgia, said the requirement includes all employees, volunteers, students, medical staff members and onsite vendors.

“Although the number of COVID-19 cases in the communities we serve has gone down dramatically

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login