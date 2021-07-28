DHEC warns against virus misinformation

COLUMBIA — The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is backing U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy’s warning about the danger of COVID-19 misinformation.

Murthy said recently that some 67 percent of unvaccinated American adults had heard at least one COVID-19 vaccine myth as of Late May.

“Health misinformation is an urgent threat to public health. It can cause confusion, sow mistrust and undermine public health efforts, including our ongoing work to end the COVID-19 pandemic,” Murthy said in a statement. “As surgeon general, my job is to help people stay safe and healthy, and without limiting the

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login