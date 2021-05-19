Dillard honored at Pickens council meeting

Pickens’ own Dr. Mike Dillard was honored by Mayor Fletcher Perry and the Pickens City Council at the monthly council meeting on May 10. Dillard was recently recognized as the Pickens County EMS Medical of the Year for South Carolina. He has served as the Pickens County EMS Control Officer for 25 years and is a well-known face at AnMed Health Cannon Hospital in Pickens. Dillard was presented with a plaque recognizing his service to the community “with great appreciation of your many years of dedication and commitment to serving your community with utmost excellence.” In a news release, the city of Pickens thanked Dillard for his commitment to providing the highest standard of emergency health to those in our community. “We are incredibly appreciative for his expertise and service,” the release said. Pictured, from left, are Mayor Fletcher Perry, Kenna Dillard and Dr. Mike Dillard.