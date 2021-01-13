District’s virus cases up slightly

COUNTY — Although the overall number of students and staff members quarantined as a precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19 was down a little in the School District of Pickens County’s first week back from Christmas break, the number of positive cases of the virus rose slightly.

In the final week before Christmas break, a combined 717 people across the district — 646 students and 71 staff members — were quarantined. In the first week back this month, according to figures released by the

You must be logged in to view this content.