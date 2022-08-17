Do you remember where you were?
Do you remember where you were when you heard that Elvis had died?
Hard to believe, but it was 45 years ago this week.
I was living in Macon, Ga., and it was my friend and musical collaborator Kevin Vannoy who gave me the news.
It was a hot day — Aug. 16, 1977 — a Tuesday, like this week.
I had just gotten back home after walking a couple of miles to the Kroger store to buy some cream cheese.
A bass player from Australia whose name I can’t remember had drifted into
