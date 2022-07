The headline of this column could actually be “What to do when your local veterans group doesn’t step up to help other veterans.”

Because, yeah, it happens.

Mostly it’s for compelling reasons — the members might be older (I saw an unofficial citation showing that the average age of American Legion members is their late 60s). For the Veterans of Foreign Wars, it was early 70s. I believe it. Or post membership might have

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login