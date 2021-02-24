Donations needed for health care workers

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — A local nonprofit that usually collects items for area senior citizens is focusing its efforts in March on those who care for the elderly.

Members of Warmth and Comfort for the Elderly in Upstate, SC use their crochet skills to provide warm items for nursing home patients, hospice groups, home health patients and elderly people who live at home and can’t afford them. They also hold regular donation drives.

Co-chair Tammy Ferguson said, starting in March, the donationYou must be logged in to view this content.