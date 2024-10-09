Don’t mess with Mother Nature — and never underestimate the power of a hurricane. By the time Hurricane Helene hit the Upstate, although downgraded to a tropical storm, she was still powerful enough to cause flooding and take down trees and power lines, making us powerless.

Scientists have been trying to control the weather for centuries. Everything from rain making to lightning squelching, hurricane snuffing, fog lifting, frost smothering and hail pelting. Melt that

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login