Dover unseats Swords

COUNTY — Pickens County voters returned to the polls in droves on Tuesday for the midterm election, with old and new faces alike taking seats in government for years to come.

Voter turnout was strong in Pickens County on Election Day, with 39,582 voters out of 75,503 registered voters casting ballots — a 52.42 percent turnout. That turnout was still lower than the last midterm in 2018, however, when 55.34 percent of voters showed up to the polls.

On Pickens County School Board, Brad Dover (2,832 votes) upset incumbent Brian Swords (1,917) for the Pickens County School Board’s District 4 seat. Swords had served in the seat since 2014

Claiborne Linvill will become the first Democrat to serve on Pickens County Council since 2015 after defeating Republican Brad White,

