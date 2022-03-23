Dream Center planning resource fair March 30

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — An event next week at the Dream Center of Pickens County will allow attendees to learn about a variety of agencies and programs offering assistance to the community.

In the first quarter of each year, the Dream Center hosts a community resource fair.

This year’s event is slated for 9 a.m.-noon Wednesday, March 30, in the Dream Center’s gymnasium. The Dream

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login