Duke Energy set to return to regular billing practices

PICKENS — Duke Energy is suspending service disconnections for non-payments until October, the company announced Monday.

Customers experiencing financial hardship will have until that time to pay previous balances on accounts or make payment arrangements. Duke is set to begin standard billing and payment practices in South Carolina in “the coming weeks,” a company release said.

“Many of our customers are facing unprecedented adversity during this pandemic, so for months we have expanded the ways we can help them avoid power interruptions,” Duke South Carolina state

