Durrah picked to lead Green Wave football program

By Bru Nimmons

Staff Reporter

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — A new era is underway for the Easley High School football program, as former Green Wave assistant coach Jordan Durrah was named the team’s head coach on Feb. 14.

Durrah was chosen after a nearly two-month search that began with the abrupt departure of former coach Caleb King, who went 3-7 in his only season with the Green Wave.

“I started out at Easley, and when I felt ready to become head coach, it was the kind of place I wanted to be,” Durrah told The Courier last week. “Everything just kind of fell into place the last few weeks, and it’s been a dream come

You must be logged in to view this content.