Early voting now open for primaries

By Norm Cannada

Courtesy The Journal

ncannada@upstatetoday.com

PICKENS — Balloting for the June 14 primary election has already begun in Pickens County after South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed a bill into law earlier this month allowing early voting to replace in-person absentee voting.

“I have signed the election reform bill into law, marking a major victory for those who believe in free and fair elections,” McMaster said in a statement Friday

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login