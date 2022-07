By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — Easley City Council passed second reading of its FY 2022-23 budget during a special called meeting last week.

City administrator Shannon Baldwin said at the June 28 meeting the budget is $26,950,140.

The budget “moves the city forward on multiple fronts,”

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login