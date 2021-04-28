Easley awaiting American Rescue Plan funds

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

EASLEY — The city of Easley is set to receive around $8 million from the American Rescue Plan Act, but exactly when the first allocation of those funds will arrive is currently unknown.

“This is the great unknown moving into the summer,” city administrator Stephen Steese said during a special called city council meeting April 20.

The act, approved on March 11, allocates $19.53 billion to cities with less than 50,000 in population, he said.

“Fifty percent of that will come to the state of South Carolina within 60 days,” Steese said.

Around mid-May, “the state should receive a giant check from the federal government for half

