Easley budget includes millage hike

Final reading set next week

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — The city of Easley’s proposed new budget contains a three-mill increase.

City administrator Shannon Baldwin presented the proposed fiscal year 2022-23 annual operating budget during Easley City Council’s June 13 meeting.

The proposed $26,950,140 budget includes a general fund budget of $22,833,171.

"On behalf of Mayor Womack, I am pleased to offer a balanced budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022, and ending June 30, 2023," he said. "This budget,

