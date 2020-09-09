Easley company sponsoring 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

GREENVILLE — An Easley-based company is set to sponsor a memorial event to honor and remember New York first responders who selflessly gave their lives on Sept. 11, 2001.

Safe Industries, which has provided safety equipment, firefighting products and services to first responders for 15 years, is sponsoring the Greenville City 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb, set to be held at Fluor Field in Greenville on Friday, the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks.

The climb supports programs for local fire departments fundd by the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation. The NFFF’s mission is to honor and remember America’s fallen fire heroes. The organization focuses on providing resources to those families in rebuilding their lives, as well as developing ways to reduce firefighter deaths and injuries.

Participants in the event will climb the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center.

“Through firefighter and community participation, we can ensure that each of the 343 firefighters, 60 police officers and 10 EMS, as well as the countless others who have since given their lives, are remembered,” Safe Industries spokeswoman Brandy Erwin said.

Erwin said anyone can sign up to participate in the event. Fluor Field, home of the Greenville Drive, is located at 945 S. Main St. in Greenville. On-site registration will begin at 7 a.m., with an opening ceremony planned for 8:30 a.m. The climb is set to start at 9 a.m. and end at 2 p.m. To join the Safe Industries team for the climb or donate, visit http://events.firehero.org/site/TR/StairClimb/General?team_id=9700&pg=team&fr_id=2200.

“It is an honor to sponsor this event and give back to those fearless men and women who continue to make the ultimate sacrifice,” Erwin said. “We hope others feel inspired to participate and support the event this Friday on the 19th anniversary of 9/11. We will never forget.”