Easley council talks stormwater, grass clippings and recycling

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — Easley officials are considering allowing the city’s new courtesy recycling drop-off center to accept grass clippings, in order to keep them out of the stormwater system.

During city council’s Aug. 10 meeting, Councilman Kent Dykes reported on a public works committee meeting held July 22.

The city’s list of stormwater projects for the next couple of years totals $1.7 million, “of which we’ve got funds to do $1.3 million,” Dykes said.

Those funds are a combination of budgeted funds, a $400,000 grant and a recently approved bond issue, he said.

“So we’ve got much of it covered in the short run,” Dykes said.

Later in the meeting, council unanimously approved a resolution

