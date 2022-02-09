Easley departments request Rescue Plan funds

EASLEY — The Easley departments that provide public health and safety services requested city leaders use American Rescue Plan Act funding to provide them with $623,000 in requested equipment and other needs.

Easley City Council discussed those requests and ARPA funding during a special called meeting on Jan. 24.

The city’s Public Health and Safety Services, which includes fire, police and court, identified needs in the amount of

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login