Easley ends curbside recycling

EASLEY ­— Effective Monday, the city of Easley will officially suspend curbside recycling services indefinitely.

City officials say the change is due to restrictive requirements set forth by the recycling companies where the collected items are being transferred.

Economic changes have driven companies to become more restrictive as to what they will accept and as to how it is delivered, according to a city news release.

“The city is not receiving any money from the recycling companies to assist in covering the extra cost to collect the recyclables under the new strict guidelines, which would be very labor intensive,” the release said.

In light of suspending curbside recycling, the city will be creating a drop-off courtesy station behind City Hall along West A Avenue.

The courtesy station will assist in continuing a form of recycling within the city during the suspension of the curbside recycling program, the release said. Acceptable items that will be allowed at the courtesy station will be empty and rinsed plastics 1 and 2, brown/clear/third group “colored” glass, aluminum/steel cans, newspapers/magazines along with office paper, and empty and broken-down cardboard boxes. Other items not listed above will not be accepted into the recycling station.

“The city of Easley maintains our desire to offer recycling options, such as this courtesy station, to our citizens, and we hope that this alternative will help us all to continue to reduce our overall landfill use,” the release said. “We ask the citizens to please understand our Public Works Department will not be collecting curbside recycling, so please do not set your recycling bins on the curb after June 15.

“If items need to be thrown away please treat them as garbage by placing them in garbage bags.”

Hours of the courtesy station will mimic the county recycling centers — open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 7:30 a.m.-7:20 p.m. and closed Wednesday and Sunday.

More information and resources can be found at cityofeasley.com under the Public Works Department page. More information will be provided via mailer within the upcoming weeks to residents within city limits.