Easley fire chief sworn in

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — Matthew Littleton officially began his tenure as Easley Fire Chief last week.

Littleton was sworn in March 9 during city council’s March meeting. He was appointed as fire chief in February.

Attorney Brian James administered the oath of office to Littleton. Prior to the swearing in, City Administrator Stephen Steese read a biography of Littleton.

Littleton is a lifelong resident of Pickens County, Steese said. The son of Pickens residents James and Gloria Littleton, he is married with three children.

“Chief Littleton began his public safety career as a volunteer firefighter in 1993 while attending North Greenville College in Tigerville, South Carolina,” Steese said. “He went on to work for the Parker District Fire Department.”

Littleton spent six years at that department before coming to the Easley Fire Department.

“After coming to Easley, he became the city’s fire Fire Marshal in 2004,” Steese said.

In 2006, Littleton went to work for the Anderson County Emergency Services Division, where he spent the next 11 years of his career, ultimately serving as Deputy Emergency Manager, he said.

“While at Anderson, Chief Littleton earned his bachelor’s degree in Emergency Service Management from Anderson University,” Steese said.

While working for Anderson County, Littleton was responsible for emergency planning, aviation, 911, technical services “and many other critical functions of county government,” he said.

His interests included building communication systems, Steese said.

In 2016, Littleton returned to Easley as a captain on A Shift until being promoted to Fire Chief in early 2020, he said.

“Since returning to Easley, Chief Littleton has been instrumental in rebuilding communication plans for both SC-TF1 Firefighter Mobilization and SC Helicopter and Aquatic Rescue Team,” Steese said.

Littleton started the department’s unmanned aerial system program, he said.

“Chief Littleton was instrumental in starting the donated goods drop off points supporting the Pinnacle Mountain Fire, as well as serving in various capacities at that fire,” Steese said.

After the ceremony, Mayor Butch Womack had a message for Littleton’s wife Traci.

“Just remind him – he may be boss at the fire department but he’s not at home,” he said.

Womack served as fire chief from 1993 to 2019.

Brad Owen served as Interim Fire Chief after Womack was placed on leave after filing to run for mayor.