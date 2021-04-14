Easley lifts mask mandate

EASLEY — Easley officials recommend — but no longer require — that residents wear masks to protect themselves and others from COVID-19.

At its meeting Monday night, Easley City Council unanimously approved a resolution terminating the city’s face covering mandate ordinance.

The city adopted the face mask requirement in December, city administrator Stephen Steese said.

The city never added any penalties to the ordinance.

The ordinance could have been terminated in two ways, one of which was if

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login