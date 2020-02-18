Easley man charged in theft of patrol car
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
EASLEY — An Easley man faces charges in connection with the theft of a Greenville County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle.
Roy Wood McDonald, 32, is charged with grand larceny and simple larceny, Pickens County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Chad Brooks said in a news release.
The sheriff’s office received reports Sunday of a vehicle accident involving a Greenville County patrol vehicle on Farrs Bridge
