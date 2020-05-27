Easley man charged with murder

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

EASLEY — An Easley man is charged with murder after a woman was stabbed to death Sunday.

Gary Rowland Knight, 66, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime, Easley Police Chief Tim Tollison said in a release Sunday.

Tollison said Easley police officers responded to a report of an assault at 106 Crescent St. early Sunday afternoon.

Upon arrival, officers found a woman with an apparent stab wound, he said.

Tollison said the woman did not survive the injury and was pronounced dead at the scene by Pickens County deputy coroner Gary Duncan.

Duncan identified the victim as 58-year-old Paula Rae Ogrodoski, 58, of Easley. He said she was stabbed in the chest, and an autopsy was scheduled Monday morning.

“Preliminary investigation shows that the female and a male at the residence got into an altercation with each other and the female was stabbed with a knife,” Tollison said.

Knight was taken into custody and charged with murder.

“No other suspects are currently being sought in connection with this fatal assault,” Tollison said.

The investigation is ongoing, he said.

Knight is being held without bond at the Pickens County Detention Center.