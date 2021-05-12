Easley man charged with tax crimes

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — An Easley man is accused of collecting taxes from employees and failing to turn that money over to the South Carolina Department of Revenue.

S.C. Department of Revenue agents arrested 59-year-old Daniel Mark East on Friday, according to a release from the department.

East is charged with five counts of failing to pay over withholding tax, the

