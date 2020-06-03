Easley man faces child porn charges

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — An Easley man faces multiple charges of sexually exploiting a minor after being arrested last week.

Billy Edgar Reynolds, 41, of Easley, was arrested on May 26, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said in a news release.

Reynolds is charged with six counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, Wilson said.

The Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force with the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest.

Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that led them to Reynolds, Wilson said.

Investigators said Reynolds possessed multiple files of child pornography, according to Wilson.

Each count is a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law, Wilson said.

The attorney general’s office will prosecute the case. Investigators with the attorney general’s office, which is also a member of the state ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation.

NCMEC’s CyberTipline is available at CyberTipline.org or by calling 1-800-THE-LOST.