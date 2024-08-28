Easley Mayor reverses course on change in government form

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — Easley Mayor Lisa Talbert says changing the city’s form of government is no longer one of her goals, despite it being an issue she raised during her campaign.

Shortly after she took office, Talbert told attendees at a Jan. 29 meeting of Pickens United that she wanted voters to decide via referendum if Easley’s government should change from mayor-council to council-manager.

“We have that underway as well,” Talbert said at the January meeting. “Our goal is to put that on the national election ballot coming up this

