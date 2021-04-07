Easley names new police chief

By Jason Evans

EASLEY — Easley’s new police chief will be sworn in during the April 12 Easley City Council meeting.

Easley officials announced the hiring of Stan Whitten as the new chief of the Easley Police Department in a news release last week.

A native of Easley, Whitten has more than 20 years of experience within public service, the release said.

Whitten served as a military police officer and investigator with the United States Army from 1987-1991, the release said. During that time, his duties included working as a member of the Dignitary Protection Team. He was also assigned to

