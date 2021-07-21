Easley officials approve Couch Lane annexation

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — Despite some concerns over the development proposed there, Easley City Council members approved annexing 15.4 acres of property at Couch Lane and McAlister Road.

During their monthly meeting last week, council members approved the annexation with a zoning designation of flexible review district on second reading. First reading passed last month.

Developer Mitchell Lerner has submitted plans to build more than 200 apartments on the land.

Interim city administrator Tommy Holcombe said 215 apartments are being

