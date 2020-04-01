Easley officials urge support for United Way, businesses

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — Easley officials are encouraging residents to support local businesses, give to a new United Way fund and continue practicing social distancing to help lessen the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Mayor Butch Womack and several members of city council addressed residents during a Facebook Live video Friday afternoon.

Womack said the city is working with The Blood Connection to set up a blood drive this Thursday, April 2. The blood drive will be held from noon-5 p.m. at City Hall. Look for the big bus. Walk-ups will not be accepted for the blood drive — download the Blood Connection app or go online at thebloodconnection.org to make your appointment for Thursday.

Blood donation “is a very big need at this moment,” Womack said.

He also spoke about United Way of Pickens County’s COVID-19 Community Relief Fund.

“This campaign is money being raised to help those in need, whether it be food or shelter,” Womack said. “100 percent of your donations … will be given back out — 100 percent. That’s going to help everybody in Pickens County. It’s a clearinghouse where they’re actually giving money out to various organizations. Please keep that in mind. We want you to give to them.”

To learn more about the fund, visit uwpickens.org/covid19.

Councilman Jim Robinson said the city is “doing everything we can to support our local businesses.”

“We’re encouraging city employees and our citizens and our friends from surrounding areas to continue to use and support our local businesses,” he said. “We encourage you to use these businesses and do everything we can to keep them open and functioning.”

Robinson said he’d spoke earlier that day to his friend Jeanette Jewsbury, who was the county’s first resident to be diagnosed with COVID-19.

“She is doing fine,” he said. “She encourages all of us to take this situation seriously and to follow the recommendation of our health care professionals.”

Councilwoman Pat Webb discussed families who are home with their children due to the schools being closed.

“I want to make everybody aware that we have gone to great lengths to keep our trails system open here in Easley,” she said. “The parks are closed, and that’s a shame for those children, but the trails are open and available.

“It’s a beautiful time of year,” Webb continued. “Take a minute and walk with your children. Get out in the fresh air and enjoy what’s going on. This is a serious time, but we don’t have to go stir crazy in the house with the children, and they’re all looking for something they can do.”

Councilman Kent Dykes said continuing social distancing “is just good common sense.”

“This is a tough time for our country, this is a tough time for our state and our city,” he said. “I’ve seen our city employees adjust to this new norm that we’re going through now.”

City employees have been instructed “to provide the services that are essential to our city, to our residents, while practicing social distancing between the public, between you, and also between their coworkers,” Dykes said.

He asked residents to thank city employees for all their hard work when the outbreak is over and things are back to normal.

Councilman Terry Moore said he was proud of residents for following social distancing recommendations.

“I know it’s hard to stay away from the downtown area, from the parks that are closed,” he said. “You’re shut in your house, no schools (are open). We just thank you guys for being a big part of this and protecting yourselves and other citizens. We’re just so proud of the citizens of the city of Easley.”