Easley passes first reading of budget

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — If approved, the city of Easley’s proposed $16,063,041 Fiscal Year 2021-22 general fund budget represents about a 5 percent increase from the current year’s budget.

City administrator Stephen Steese discussed the budget before council voted on first reading May 10.

“Last year, we actually reduced the budget in anticipation of impacts from COVID,” he said. “What we have seen as the budget has gone through this year is that those impacts have been negligible, and actually we have some revenue sources that have actually increased over that time period. So this budget captures some of that revenue and growth in the tax base, as well as local sales tax that has taken place.”

The city’s property tax revenues are “staying pretty level between last year and the proposed budget,” Steese said.

“What you see increasing is the sales tax,” he said. “This is what we’ve seen increase during the past year. Apparently

