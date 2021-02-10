Easley police seeking shooting suspect

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — Anyone with information about a shooting in Easley on Friday night is asked to contact the Easley Police Department.

According to an Easley Police Department news release, officers responded to a reported shooting incident on Davis Street on Friday night.

Upon arrival, officers found a man who had sustained a single gunshot wound, the release said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital by emergency

