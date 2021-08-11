Easley releases more information on roll carts

EASLEY — The city of Easley has released more information on its new roll cart program for trash collection.

Roll carts began being delivered to residents last month.

“As of August 5, 2021, all City residents should have received their carts,” a release posted to the city’s website said.

Residents who have not received a cart should call the Public Works Department at (864) 855-7916, the release said.

Collection of bagged trash using the new roll carts will begin soon.

Garbage placed in standalone garbage bags will not be collected after

