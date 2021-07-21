Easley sets roll cart fees
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
EASLEY — The city of Easley will provide residents’ first roll carts for trash collection at no charge, but residents will pay for additional ones, if needed.
During its July 12 regular meeting, Easley City Council unanimously approved a resolution establishing costs for additional carts.
“The first rollout cart is free,” interim city administrator Tommy Holcombe said. “The
You must be logged in to view this content.
Subscribe Today or Login