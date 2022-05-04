Easley softball, boys’ soccer secure region

By Bru Nimmons

Staff Reporter

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — With their regular seasons coming to an end last week, the Easley High School boys’ soccer and softball teams will head to the playoffs as No. 1 seeds after clinching their respective region championships.

On the diamond, the Easley softball team was dominant down the stretch, winning eight of its last 10 games on the way to securing the Region I-4A title.

Coming off a second-place finish in 2021, the Green Wave girls sat at just 4-9 at the end of

