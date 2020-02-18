Easley squads fall on senior night

By Bru Nimmons

Staff Reporter

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — With the regular season coming to an end, the Easley High School basketball teams prepared to celebrate their senior night on Feb. 11 against the J.L. Mann Patriots.

Things didn’t go as planned for the Green Wave, though, as the Patriots swept them to spoil the festivities.

The night began well enough for the Green Wave, as the Easley girls jumped out to an early first-quarter lead against the Patriots. That lead didn’t last long, with Mann jumping ahead in a second-quarter offensive explosion and never letting up in a 52-27 win.

“We ran into the same issues we had all year scoring the ball,” Easley coach Ivan Raymond said. “Even in the first quarter

You must be logged in to view this content.