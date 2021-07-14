Easley woman charged with murder

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — An Easley woman is charged with murder in the death of an Easley man reported missing last week.

Amber Christine Fernandez Cruz, 33, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to a release from Anderson County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Stephen Combs.

Deputies were called to a home on Poinsettia Drive in the Anderson County

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login