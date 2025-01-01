Easley woman dies after being struck by car

By Bru Nimmons

Staff Reporter

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — An Easley woman died on Christmas Day after being struck by a motor vehicle.

According to a release from Pickens County Deputy Coroner Tommy Page, Mona Smith and another pedestrian were struck while walking in the roadway on Saco Lowell Road in Easley last Wednesday afternoon.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of the incident, the release said.

The incident is still under investigation by the Pickens County Coroner’s Office, the Easley Police Department and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.