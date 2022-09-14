Easley woman dies from wreck injuries

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — An Easley woman died Saturday from injuries she suffered in a wreck last month.

Pickens County Coroner Kandy Kelley identified the victim as Kathie Lindsey, 72, of Innis Brook Drive.

The three-vehicle collision occurred Tuesday, Aug. 30, on S.C. Highway 8 near Tinsley Drive, two miles south of Easley, according to South Carolina Highway

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login