Easley woman pleads guilty to murder charge

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

GREENVILLE — A 23-year-old Easley woman pleaded guilty last week to the 2019 murder of an Easley man and the attempted murder of two other people.

Judge Letitia Verdin sentenced Corina Veronica Castro to 43 years for murder and 30 years each for the attempted murders, 13th Circuit Solicitor Walt Wilkins said in a release.

Assistant solicitor Marcus Smith presented evidence at the March 10 plea hearing establishing

You must be logged in to view this content.