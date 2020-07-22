Easley’s Anna Kretzmer graduates from Harding

SEARCY, Ark. — Anna Kretzmer of Easley is one of more than 800 students who received their diploma and will be recognized as a Harding University graduate during a virtual ceremony on Aug. 15, 2020.

Kretzmer received a Bachelor of Science in biomedical engineering.

Graduates include students from the College of Allied Health, College of Arts and Humanities, College of Bible and Ministry, Paul R. Carter College of Business Administration, Cannon-Clary College of Education, Carr College of Nursing, College of Pharmacy, College of Sciences, and the Honors College.

Harding University is a private Christian university located in Searcy, Ark.

Harding’s student body is made up of students representing 49 states and 55 nations and territories. The University offers more than 100 undergraduate majors, graduate and professional degrees at the master’s, specialist and doctoral level as well as numerous international study offerings including locations in Australia, Latin America, England, France, Greece, Italy and Zambia.

For more information, visit harding.edu.