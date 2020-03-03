Easley’s Hill wins state

By Bru Nimmons

Staff Reporter

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

ANDERSON — This time last year, Easley High School wrestler Josh Hill entered a stratosphere unknown to any wrestler in the history of the Green Wave program.

Hill, then a junior, battled through the bracket at the state individual championship and became the first state champion for Easley in the 51 years of statewide wrestling competition. Now, Hill will enter the record books once again for two amazing feats he accomplished over the weekend.

After taking first in last week’s upper state qualifier, Hill became the first two-time wrestling state champion in Easley history on Saturday at the Andeson Civic Center and finished his career as the all-time wins leader in Green Wave history with 158

