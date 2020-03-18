Election filing now available

By Bru Nimmons

Staff Reporter

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — Despite the threat of COVID-19, primary election filings opened as scheduled on Monday, March 16.

All who file in the March 16-30 window will be eligible for the South Carolina state primaries on June 9, with runoffs to be held on June 23. The winners will then take part in the general election on Nov. 3.

While any elections in March and April have been postponed in South Carolina due to the virus, candidates in Pickens County may still file for the following seats in the upcoming primary election for both the Democratic and Republican parties: U.S Senate, U.S. House of Representatives District 3; S.C. State Senate Districts 1 and 2; S.C. House of Representatives Districts 2, 3, 4, 5 and 10; County Council Districts 3, 4, 5 and 6; sheriff: clerk of court: coroner; auditor and county treasurer.

All U.S. and statewide candidates wishing to file must file their Statement of Intention of Candidacy/Party Pledge form and filing fee check (made payable to the political party) with the S.C. State Election Commission (1122 Lady St., Suite 500, Columbia, SC 29201) during the candidate filing period.

For the countywide votes, citizens will file their Statement of Intention of Candidacy/Party Pledge form and filing fee check (made payable to the political party) with the Board of Voter Registration and Elections of Pickens County (222 McDaniel Ave., Suite B-9, Pickens, SC 29671) during the candidate filing period.

As a precautionary measure to help slow the spread of COVID-19, the county Board of Voter Registration and Elections has been advised by the State Election Commission to request that all candidates wishing to file for office schedule an appointment when it comes to filing.

For more information on filing, visit pickenselections.org.