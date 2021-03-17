EPD: Man stole car at gunpoint before pursuit
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
EASLEY — A Greenville man faces multiple charges after Easley police say he held a man at gunpoint, stole several vehicles and led officers on a chase into Liberty.
Charges pending against Nathaniel Jawon Norwood, 30, include carjacking and weapons violation, according to a release from the Easley Police Department issued Saturday.
Officers received a call Saturday morning from a victim at the Walmart on Rolling Hills Circle, the release said.
The man told police he had been held at gunpoint and told to surrender his vehicle, a blue Nissan Sentra, the release said.
Shortly afterward, officers spotted a vehicle near the
